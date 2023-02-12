Anand Mahindra gets dance lessons from Ram Charan on RRR’s Naatu Naatu, video goes viral

Anand Mahindra recently attended a global motorsport world championship, Hyderabad E-Prix, and shared several glimpses from the event on his official Twitter handle. Among those, a tweet grabbed millions of eyeballs and delighted RRR fans. Wondering what made movie buffs feel an adrenaline rush? Well, it was a video of Anand Mahindra getting dance lessons from actor Ram Charan himself on the award-winning song Naatu Naatu.

“Well, apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you, and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a video on Twitter. The clip captures Anand Mahindra learning Naatu Naatu’s hook steps from Ram Charan at the Hyderabad E-Prix. The song is from the film RRR and is picturised on actors NTR and Ram Charan.

Watch the video below:

The post was shared on Twitter on February 11. It has since received more than 1.6 million views and counting. The share has also raked several comments, including one from actor Ram Charan.

Here’s how people reacted in the comments section:

Actor Ram Charan dropped a comment on the video shared by Anand Mahindra. He wrote, “@anandmahindra ji, you got the move faster than I did. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for the @RRRMovie team.” Anand Mahindra replied to this and wrote, “Well, that may be because we went to the same school: Lawrence, Lovedale… But maybe you’re just being kind to an old man….” “An individual wrote, “Sir, add these steps in your daily exercise list, surely you can choreograph a song in RRRR (4th R stands for ‘Returns’).” “Your #charans are dancing quite well…,” commented another. “Great to see your camaraderie with the younger generation, sir,” expressed a third. “Love this!!!” shared a fourth. “Legends,” posted a sixth.

