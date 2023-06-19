Watch: 'Nabajouban Darshan' performed day before Jagannath Yatra

Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra were taken out of the ‘Rathakhala’ on Grand Road and to 'Singhadwar' of Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, a day before the Rath Yatra on Tuesday.

Chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra ahead of the Rath Yatra festival, in Puri, Monday, June 19, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Videos posted by news agency ANI showed the chariots being taken amid heavy security with priests on the chariots celebrating.

'Nabajouban Darshan' was witnessed at the Puri Srimandir in Puri on Monday. The ritual began at 7:15 am by the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

SJTA chief administrator Ranjan Kumar Das told reporters that around 7,000 devotees had purchased tickets to enter the temple for the Nabajouban Darshan.

The public was also allowed to see the deities later till 11 am, when the doors of the temple shut for rituals. After 11 am, no devotee was allowed inside the main temple. They could however, pray to other deities inside the temple premises.

Before the Nabajouban Darshan, the priests performed 'Netra Utsav', where the eyeballs of the deities are painted afresh.

What is Nabajouban Darshan?

'Nabajouban Darshan' refers to youthful reappearance of deities who had been behind the doors for the past 15 days ‘Anasara’, meaning quarantine, after 'Snana Purnima'.

As per mythology, the deities fall sick due to taking excessive baths during 'Snana Purnima' and therefore, remain indoors.

What next?

The chariots of the deities will be parked in front of the 'Singhadwar' (Lion’s Gate or main gate) of Shree Jagannath Temple and will be taken to Shree Gundicha Temple on Tuesday. The deities will stay in there for a week.

Every year, the three chariots are constructed with specific wood. As per customs, they are brought from former princely state Dasapalla, by those carpenters who have special hereditary privileges and rights.

