Nadda asks farmers not to fall for ‘propaganda’

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:58 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda on Friday appealed to the protesting farmers not to fall into the “trap of falsehood and malicious propaganda” of those who ruled India for decades but did nothing for the betterment and welfare of our farmers and their families.

Nadda said farmers should remain vigilant against such “divisive and destructive forces who are playing dirty politics just for their petty political gains”.

In a statement released by the BJP, Nadda thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for kick-starting the massive monetary relief distribution programme worth Rs.18,000 crores to 9 crore farmers across India under the Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi Yojna.

Nadda congratulated the 9 crore farmers for getting the second installment under the scheme directly in their bank accounts.

“He requested protesting farmers not to fall into the vicious trap of the opposition’s false propaganda and petty politics,” the statement said quoting Nadda. He said the Narendra Modi government was highly committed towards the growth and development of the agriculture and farm sector, and for the welfare, prosperity and wellbeing of farmers.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Nadda said under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna a total of Rs. 18,089 crores is being transferred to 9.4 crore farmers directly into their bank accounts. It is a major step towards good governance, he added.

Nadda said a total of 8 crore farmers from across India who had registered to connect with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address today directly listened to his speech, which is unprecedented and historical.

Nadda also said the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre under the leadership of the Prime Minister is constantly working towards the modernization of the agriculture sector and for making agriculture more profitable for the farmers of India, which is an agriculture-centric nation.

In his tweets which were addressed to the farmers, the Bharatiya Janata Party chief said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address once again warned against the conspiracies surroundings the farm sector reforms laws. Modi also clarified all the misconceptions of farmers regarding the laws and told them about the good intentions and work his government has been doing for farmers, he said.