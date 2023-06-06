Nadda's ‘nafrat ka mall’ remark on Rahul; Baghel's swipe, ‘…who selected him’

A day after BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has opened a “mega shopping mall of hatred”, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said no one takes him seriously. Taking a swipe at Nadda, Baghel said that no one to this day knows who selected him as BJP chief.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and BJP chief JP Nadda.

On Monday, Nadda launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the former Congress president is not running any "shop of love" but has opened a “mega shopping mall of hatred”. Addressing an event in the national capital, Nadda said that whenever India sets new records, “the 'Yuvraj' of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, cannot digest India's pride.”

"On the one hand, he raises questions on the surgical strike, talks about dividing Hindu-Muslim, makes efforts to divide the society, and on the other hand, he says that he is running 'mohabbat ki dukan' (shop of love)...You are not running any 'mohabbat ki dukan'. You have opened 'nafrat ka mega shopping mall'," the BJP president said.

Nadda was addressing an event after releasing a book, titled "Amrit kaal ki ore" (Towards Amrit Kaal), which is an account of the nine years of the Modi government.

When asked about Nadda's remarks on Rahul Gandhi, Baghel said, “BJP itself does not take JP Nadda seriously. We also do not take his statement seriously.”

“Ever since he became the president, he has defeated his own party in his own state... Rahul Gandhi has opened a shop of love in the market of hatred... As long as the people of two societies and two religions do not fight, BJP doesn't achieve its selfish motive.”

