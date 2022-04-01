Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Naga tribal body suspends bandh along Manipur border
india news

Naga tribal body suspends bandh along Manipur border

The bandh was called against Manipur’s refusal to remove a police post and cease development activities in the disputed Kezoltsa
HT Image
Published on Apr 01, 2022 02:58 PM IST
ByAlice Yhoshü

KOHIMA: The Southern Angami Public Organisation (SAPO), a Nagaland-based tribal body, suspended its bandh along the Manipur border 10 days after its call for the strike disrupted traffic along the lifeline National Highway-2. The bandh was called against Manipur’s refusal to remove a police post and cease development activities in the disputed Kezoltsa.

National Highway-2 is the main supply route to Manipur. Vehicular movement and supply of essential commodities were halted due to the bandh near forested Dzükou valley. The area is disputed over claims of traditional ownership by three Naga tribes.

Naga tribes are spread across Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Myanmar as a result of arbitrary borders the British drew during the colonial era.

The dispute began when the Manipur Forest Department sought to survey the region in 1985. Southern Angamis resented the move and forced Manipur to apologise for trespassing without prior permission. Since then, allegations of heavy logging and smuggling have been levelled.

In a statement, SAPO said it suspended the bandh following appeals from the Tenyimi People’s Organization (TPO), an umbrella body of 10 Naga tribes. It said TPO has given an ultimatum to Manipur to withdraw police forces from Kezoltsa and requested it end the blockade.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP