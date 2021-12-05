Nagaland civilian killings: After Rahul Gandhi, Mamata tweets about justice

Hours after news of the killing of civilians by security forces came in from Nagaland, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee demanded a thorough investigation into the incident in a district along the border with Myanmar.

Tension gripped Nagaland after the killing of at least six daily wage labourers late on Saturday in firing by security forces on suspicion they were insurgents during a counter-insurgency operation between Oting and Tiru villages under the Mon district. The vehicle was allegedly fired upon by army personnel, who were out to conduct an operation in the area against the militants of the Yung Aung faction of proscribed outfit NSCN (K).

After the firing incident, angry villagers reached the spot and reportedly set two vehicles belonging to the security forces on fire. The forces fired at the villagers to “control the situation” in which at least seven people and one security personal died. According to local residents, nine villagers were also injured in the second incident of firing.

"Worrisome news from #Nagaland. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of those who were injured. We must ensure a thorough probe into the incident and ensure that all victims get justice!" Banerjee tweeted.

Before Mamata Banerjee’s tweet, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over the killing of these civilians in the Mon district of Nagaland. "This is heart wrenching. GOI must give a real reply. What exactly is the home ministry doing when neither civilians nor security personnel are safe in our own land?" Gandhi tweeted.

The Indian Army released a statement, saying it “deeply regretted” the killing of civilians and clarified it was meant to be a counter-insurgency operation based on credible intelligence of militants’ presence in the Tiru area.

“The cause of the unfortunate loss of lives is being investigated at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken as per the course of law,” the statement issued by the headquarters of the army’s 3 Corps said.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed anguish over the “unfortunate incident” and said, “a high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families.” Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio also condemned the incident and promised a high-level probe into the incident as he appealed for peace.