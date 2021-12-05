Nagaland civilian deaths: Army regrets loss of lives, court of inquiry ordered

The Assam Rifles on Sunday expressed regrets over the incident of civilian killing in an Army operation in Nagaland and said the cause of the loss of lives is being probed by a court of inquiry at the highest level, news agency ANI said. Appropriate action will be taken, the Army said, as reported by PTI.

Army sources said that in the encounter that was launched on the basis of dome incredible inputs, the security forces too faced loss. The Security Forces have suffered severe injuries in the operation including one soldier who succumbed to his injuries. "The incident and its aftermath are deeply regretted. Based on credible intelligence of the likely movement of insurgents, a specific op was planned in Tiru, Mon district, Nagaland. Cause of loss of lives being probed by a Court of Inquiry at the highest level and appropriate action will be taken," Assam Rifles said.

At least 11 Naga youths, who are believed to be daily wagers, were gunned down by security forces as they were probably mistaken as insurgents. Police said they are investigating whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity or not. The incident triggered massive protests from the local villagers who reportedly set some vehicles belonging to security forces on fire.

Chief minister Neiphiu Rio urged people to maintain calm and ordered an SIT probe into the ‘unfortunate’ killing.

"Anguished over an unfortunate incident in Nagaland’s Oting, Mon. I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives. A high-level SIT constituted by the State govt will thoroughly probe this incident to ensure justice to the bereaved families," Union home minister Amit Shah tweeted.

Nagaland deputy chief minister Yanthungo Patton too urged for peace and tweeted, "Oting's (Mon) disturbing and tragic incident in which civilians were killed will be thoroughly investigated and justice will be served. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. In the wake of the tragedy, I urge peace from everyone!"

