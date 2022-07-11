Nagaland minister's tweet on World Population Day leaves ‘singles’ overjoyed

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's education and tribal affairs minister, had grabbed a lot of eyeballs after his speech counting advantages of having small eyes had gone viral. The minister has now again made headlines with his tweet marking the World Population Day.



“On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on child bearing,” he tweeted.



But it is his call to join the singles movement which is the highlight of the tweet which has been retweeted more than 4,000 times.

Finally we have leader of Singles @AlongImna 😀😀😂 — Yuvraj Vats (@NomadicYuvraj) July 11, 2022

“Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today,” Along tweeted also read.



His Twitter wall was soon flooded with funny reactions and memes by the netizens. A user asked whether the minister would marry in future, to which another user shared a famous dialogue from web series Mirzapur in which the character Munna Tripathi (Divyenndu) says which translates as,"I haven't thought about it, but will think for sure."

Another user Yuvraj Vats wrote, "Finally we have leader of Singles." Few days ago, a video of Along's speech had gone viral wherein he spoke about the stereotype faced by the people of northeastern states about having small eyes. Along said it is true that the people from the northeast have smaller eyes but their vision is sharp, and small eyes mean they are protected from dirt and other foreign substances.

"Because of smaller eyes we don't get much dirt inside the eyes. And we can easily sleep when some long programme is going on," the minister said.

