Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung dies from Covid-19-related complications
india news

Nagaland MLA Toshi Wungtung dies from Covid-19-related complications

Known for his outspoken advocacy on environment conservation, promotion of Naga cultural identity and traditions, and the Naga political issue, Toshi Wungtung made his debut in state electoral politics in 2018
By Alice Yhoshü
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Toshi Wungtung. (Sourced)

Nagaland’s MLA and advisor to the government for information and public relations Toshi Wungtung passed away on Thursday in New Delhi, where he was undergoing treatment for Covid-19-related health complications, official sources said.

He was 57.

Known for his outspoken advocacy on environment conservation, promotion of Naga cultural identity and traditions, and the Naga political issue, Wungtung made his debut in state electoral politics in 2018. He was elected to the 13th Nagaland Legislative Assembly from Shamator-Chessore constituency in Tuensang district on a Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) ticket.

Also Read | Nagaland declared ‘disturbed area’ for 6 more months under AFSPA

Wungtung was appointed advisor for IPR, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and Village Guards, a position he held till his demise.

The MLA was stated to have tested positive for Covid-19 and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nagaland earlier in June. However, with the development of several underlying health complications, he was airlifted to Delhi later and had been under medical treatment since then.

Official sources informed that preparations are being made to fly the mortal remains of the late MLA home to Nagaland on Thursday afternoon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police to Amul: How India is paying tribute on Doctor’s Day

Woman’s wedding pic prompts online game of tic-tac-toe. Know why

Dad shares post about kid writing all by himself, tweet has a hilarious twist

Crabs move in perfect synchronization, viral video may leave you amazed
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP