Nagaland election: Repoll in 4 polling stations on March 1

KOHIMA: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday ordered repolling at four polling stations in Nagaland’s Zunheboto, Wokha, Mon and Tuensang districts. The repoll will be held on Wednesday from 7 am to 4 pm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The four polling stations where voting will be held on March 1 are New Colony polling station in Zunheboto assembly segment, Pangti V in Sanis constituency, Jaboka village in Tizit constituency and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu.

The votes will be counted on March 2.

Nagaland went to the polls on Monday and recorded a provisional turnout of 84.69%.

Voting took place in 59 of the total 60 seats in Nagaland on Monday after polling was cancelled in one seat in the former due to the death of a candidate.