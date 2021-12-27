Nagaland shooting: Army inquiry team to visit incident site on Wednesday

GUWAHATI: An Indian army inquiry team constituted to probe deaths of 13 civilians earlier this month in Nagaland in shootings by an army unit will visit site of the incident at Mon district on Wednesday, an army notice on Monday said.

In a botched operation, 13 civilians were killed by 21 Para Special Forces of the Indian Army on December 4 at Tiru-Oting area in Mon district of Nagaland and another civilian killed by security forces in Mon town on December 5.

Following massive outrage across Nagaland after the incident with protests by Naga organizations seeking an impartial probe and punishment to those responsible, the army constituted a court of inquiry to probe the incident.

The killings provoked national outrage and in the Northeast, prompted calls for the revocation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, or AFSPA, emergency powers granted to Indian troops, that gives the military sweeping powers to search, seize and even shoot suspects on sight. (AP File photo)

The army notice on Monday said the inquiry team will visit the incident site and be at the Tizit police station in Mon between 1.30pm and 3.00pm.

“The inquiry team solicits from the public at large any primary information (not forwarded or not from secondary source) pertaining to the incident. Any person having such information and desirous of deposing before the Inquiry is requested to do so at Tizit Police Station,” the notice said.

It added that any original information, photo or video (not forwarded or from a secondary source) related to the incident may also be shared with the inquiry team via phone, SMS or Whatsapp Messenger at +916033924571.

“The information may also be shared in person to the inquiry team at Dinjan Military Station in Assam. The original documents, audio-visual recording will be collected from the source following due legal procedure,” it added.

In a statement on Sunday, the army’s 3 Corps headquartered at Dimapur in Nagaland said that the army inquiry “is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.”

“Indian Army is fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team(SIT) inquiry ordered by Nagaland government and required details are being shared in timely manner…We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all,” it added.

