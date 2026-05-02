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Nagaland to mark World Red Cross Day with 'Walk for Humanity' on May 8

Nagaland to mark World Red Cross Day with 'Walk for Humanity' on May 8

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:35 pm IST
PTI |
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Kohima, The Indian Red Cross Society Nagaland State Branch is set to commemorate World Red Cross Day on May 8 with a major public outreach event titled 'Walk for Humanity', aligning with this year's global theme, 'United for Humanity'.

Nagaland to mark World Red Cross Day with 'Walk for Humanity' on May 8

The day marks the 198th birth anniversary of Jean Henri Dunant, the visionary founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the first recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize.

World Red Cross Day is observed worldwide to honour Dunant's legacy and recognise the humanitarian services rendered by Red Cross volunteers across conflicts, disasters, and crises.

This year's theme, "United for Humanity", emphasises solidarity in the face of increasing global challenges, including conflicts and attacks on humanitarian workers.

Speaking at a press briefing, officials of IRCSN, led by its general secretary Akhale Khamo, highlighted that the theme seeks to "reclaim the narrative in the face of dehumanising trends", reminding society that both volunteers and beneficiaries are "human beings, not statistics".

"Red Cross has been serving Nagaland for over three decades, often as first responders during disasters. But humanitarian work cannot be done alone. We need a collective movement," said Santu Thapa, joint secretary of IRCSN Kohima Branch.

The initiative also aims to recruit new volunteers and expand membership, encouraging citizens to formally join the Red Cross network and contribute to relief efforts, blood donation drives, and emergency response, reiterated IRCSN general secretary Khamo.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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