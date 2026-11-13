Naidu backs SIR, says large-scale voter deletion allegations in Andhra Pradesh are a misconception

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday defended the Election Commission of India’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying it was necessary to ensure the accuracy and integrity of voter lists and should be undertaken once every 20 to 25 years. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu at the 31st CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam (ANI)

Naidu, who was attending the 31st CII-Partnership Summit held in Visakhapatnam, dismissed allegations of large-scale deletion of votes and said that no complaints of missing votes had been received in Andhra Pradesh. He said that allegations of voter deletions were largely based on misconceptions rather than facts.

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He argued that political parties should use their grassroots networks to identify and address any discrepancies instead of creating political controversies based on apprehensions.

“Every political party has a network at the village level. If these networks are effectively utilised, not a single vote will be missed,” he observed, adding that it was inappropriate to indulge in politics based on misconceptions.

Responding to concerns and criticism surrounding the SIR exercise, the chief minister said periodic revision of electoral rolls was necessary and should not be viewed with suspicion.

Answering a question on his changing views on population policy, Naidu admitted that he had earlier advocated limiting families to one or two children but had subsequently revised his position after examining demographic developments across different countries.

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“I know it is very difficult to change the people’s mind and drive them to go in for more children. But I shall continue to express my views on this issue even if implementing it is difficult, as I strongly believe that it will ultimately benefit the people,” he said.

Asked about his alliances with different parties at the national level at different times, Naidu said political circumstances and priorities had undergone significant changes.

He observed that before 1991, politics was largely characterised by ideological divisions between the Left and the Right. However, the political landscape had changed considerably since then, with public welfare and development emerging as the principal agenda.

The chief minister said the country’s present circumstances demanded leadership focused on economic growth, development and public welfare rather than ideological differences. He endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the right person to lead India under the prevailing circumstances. Naidu described the next 20 years as a crucial period for India’s development and stressed that the country should not miss the opportunities available during this transformative phase.

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On the growing unrest among the younger generation, Naidu called for continuous engagement with people. He said: “Public dissatisfaction and protests can be avoided to a considerable extent if decisions were taken after considering the views and concerns of different sections of society. Effective decision-making, backed by continuous interaction with people, is the hallmark of good leadership.”

Highlighting the coordination among the three parties in the ruling NDA alliance in Andhra Pradesh — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — he said the alliance partners were working together with good coordination and understanding. Referring to the recent local body elections, Naidu said that the opposition party had been restricted to just 25%, indicating the strength of the ruling alliance.