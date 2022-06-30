Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nana Patole's message as Uddhav Thackeray resigns: ‘One of the best CMs ever…'

Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Wednesday night.
Uddhav Thackeray and Nana Patole(Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 09:00 AM IST
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Wednesday night wrote an emotional message on Twitter as Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation from the position of Maharashtra chief minister. Mentioning that Thackeray was “one of the best chief ministers” he has ever seen, Patole said that Uddhav Thackeray will “always be in the minds of the people of Maharashtra".

“Uddhavji was one of the best CMs I have ever seen. Despite not having any administrative experience, you managed Maharashtra in the most difficult of circumstances. As a sensitive Chief Minister, you will always be in the minds of the people of Maharashtra! Thank you Uddhavji!,” he wrote on Twitter.

Posting a picture with Uddhav Thackeray, Nana Patole wrote: "Work in such a way that it becomes an identity, walk every step in such a way that it becomes a mark, anyone can spend their life here, live life in such a way that it becomes an example!"

Shiv Sena's chief Uddhav Thackeray submitted his resignation to Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari late on Wednesday night after announcing it during his Facebook Live which began at 9.30pm. This came after the Supreme Court cleared the decks for a floor test on Thursday.

Speaking during his address, Thackeray said, “I had come (to power) in an unexpected manner and I am going out in a similar fashion. I am not going away forever, I will be here, and I will once again sit in Shiv Sena Bhavan. I will gather all my people. I am resigning as the CM and as an MLC.”

As the governor accepted his resignation, he asked Thackeray to continue as the chief minister until the new government is formed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is likely to become chief minister of the state again. Fadnavis, who was at the Taj President hotel for a legislative meeting when Uddhav Thackeray resigned, celebrated with the distribution of sweets.

