Narasimha Rao, Charan Singh, Swaminathan to get India’s highest civilian honour

Former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and scientist MS Swaminathan, who is widely known as the father of the Green Revolution, will be posthumously conferred India’s highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Bharat Ratna is India’s highest civilian honour. (HT PHOTO)

In a series of posts, Modi called it his government’s good fortune that Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. “This honor is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He dedicated his life to the rights and welfare of farmers.”

Modi cited Singh’s role in nation-building as the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, the country’s home minister, and as a lawmaker. “He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to farmers and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency is inspiring.”

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Singh’s grandson, Jayant Chaudhary, responded to Modi’s post on X announcing the award, saying it has “won hearts”. The response came amid speculation that the RLD could join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance.

Modi described Rao as a distinguished scholar and statesman, who served India in various capacities. “He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country’s prosperity and growth.”

Modi said significant measures that opened India to global markets and fostered a new era of economic development marked Rao’s tenure as the prime minister. “...his contributions to India’s foreign policy, language, and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage.”

Modi said Swaminathan was being conferred the Bharat Ratna in recognition of his contributions to agriculture and farmer welfare. “He played a pivotal role in helping India achieve self-reliance in agriculture during challenging times and made outstanding efforts towards modernizing Indian agriculture.”

Modi referred to Swaminathan’s invaluable work as an innovator and mentor and added he encouraged learning and research. Modi said Swaminathan’s visionary leadership transformed Indian agriculture and also ensured the nation’s food security and prosperity. “He was someone I knew closely and l always valued his insights and inputs.”

Swaminathan, who died last year, and experts at the erstwhile Planning Commission worked on a policy to subsidise fertilisers and power while expanding irrigation cover to promote the wheat variety he developed for India, utilising British-era water canals in Punjab and Haryana.

Modi’s announcement about conferring the Bharat Ratna on the three comes days after he said former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani and two-time Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur will get the country’s highest civilian award.

Thakur championed the equitable distribution of reservation benefits and implemented quotas in jobs for other backward classes (OBCs). The award for Thakur was announced a day before his birth centenary. His legacy on affirmative action continues to reverberate in Bihar and among backward classes. The award for him was seen as a major outreach, months ahead of the general elections. Caste is expected to play a major role in shaping the poll narrative in Bihar.

Thakur became the 49th person to get the honour and the 15th to receive it posthumously. His Bharat Ratna was announced after five years. In 2019, former President Pranab Mukherjee, Jana Sangh stalwart Nanaji Deshmukh, and artiste Bhupen Hazarika won the award.

The award for Advani was announced as the BJP fulfilled its poll promise of building the Ram temple. Advani’s absence from the temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22 was seen as a snub to the leader who is credited with having changed the fortunes of the party after he led the Ram Rath Yatra.