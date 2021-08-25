Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Narayan Rane's arrest: Son Nitesh posts 'karara jawab milega' video
india news

Narayan Rane's arrest: Son Nitesh posts 'karara jawab milega' video

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday in Ratnagiri district, where he was travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad rallies newly inducted Union ministers are addressing across the country. The 69-year-old was produced in a court in Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night and granted bail.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Narayan Rane interacts with the media during an event in Chiplun, hours before his arrest on Tuesday.(Anil Phalke/HT Photo)

Union minister Narayan Rane's son Nitesh posted a video on Twitter shortly after midnight to attack the Maharashtra government over the arrest of his father on Tuesday. The video posted by Nitesh is part of a scene from the film Rajneeti and shows actor Manoj Bajpayee warning "Karara jawab milega (strong answer will be given)."

Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday for saying he wanted to slap chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, prompting Shiv Sena workers to go on a rampage, and setting up another political face-off between the ruling three-party alliance and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

RELATED STORIES

Rane was arrested in Golavali in Ratnagiri district, where he was travelling as part of the Jan Ashirwad rallies newly inducted Union ministers are addressing across the country.

Rane, who holds the micro, small and medium enterprises portfolio, was the first sitting central minister to be arrested in two decades, since Murasoli Maran and TR Baalu were picked up in an infamous midnight raid in Chennai by the Tamil Nadu Police in 2001.

The 69-year-old was produced in a court in Mahad in Raigad on Tuesday night and granted bail.

However, the magistrate court ordered the Union minister to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

It also cautioned Rane not to commit a similar kind of offence in the future.

The minister had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

Also Read: 3 FIRs in Mumbai after clashes between Sena, BJP workers over Rane's remarks

FIRs were registered against Rane at several places, including Nashik and Pune, based on the complaints filed by Shiv Sena leaders.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narayan rane nitesh rane cm uddhav thackeray
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala CM ‘clearly failed’ to protect people’s lives, remarks Union minister

Rajasthan official suspended for asking women to give up property rights

Covid in children mostly mild, but good to be prepared: WHO's Soumya Swaminathan

Shiv Sena legislator threatens to kill Union minister Narayan Rane
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP