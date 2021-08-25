Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News / Narayan Rane threatens Thackeray govt over Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death case
india news

Narayan Rane threatens Thackeray govt over Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian's death case

Narayan Rane said he will make sure Disha Salian gets justice. "I won't stop unless the guilty are punished," the minister said threatening the government.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane have been claiming from the beginning that Disha Salian, Sushant Singh Rajput's past manager, was 'raped and killed'. But the autopsy report said it was a suicide.

Union minister Narayan Rane on Wednesday said he would ensure that the Disha Salian death case reaches a logical conclusion. "I won't stop unless the guilty are punished," the centre of Maharashtra's new 'slapgate' Narayan Rane said. Disha Salian used to be Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's manager. Just a week before Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, 2020, Disha Salian was found dead.

Narayan Rane has been openly claiming that Disha was raped and murdered. The case has been closed as the autopsy report ruled out murder and any sexual assault and asserted that Disha Salian committed suicide.

"Disha Salian did not commit suicide. She was raped and murdered. One of the young ministers from the current Maharashtra government attended the party where Disha Salian was also present... Maharashtra government trying to save the culprit," Narayan Rane had said in a press conference in August last year. Linking the unnatural deaths of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput, the former chief minister of Maharashtra claimed that they were murdered.

Narayan Rane's son Nitesh Rane too had voiced a similar opinion and claimed that Disha had dialled 100 on that night and her boyfriend, who was missing after her death, was aware of what happened to her on that night.

The Union minister raked up the case again after he was arrested by Police for his comment against Thackeray. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his (August 15) speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said on Monday. On Tuesday, he was arrested and was granted bail.

The arrest sparked off a major controversy, following which the Maharashtra government told the Bombay high court on Wednesday that it would not take any coercive action against Rane.

(With inputs from Surendra P Gangan)

Topics
narayan rane uddhav thackeray× disha salian sushant singh rajput
