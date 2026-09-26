Modi gave more people energy access than anyone in history: Australian PM

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with expanding access to energy in India, saying the country has seen greater energy access under his leadership than in any decade, region or country in human history.

Australian PM lauds Modi, India’s energy expansion: ‘More people given access’ (ANI)

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“To give PM Modi credit, more people have been given access to energy in India under his reign that any decade, or any region or any country in all of human history,” Albanese said at an Asia Society Policy Institute event.

Albanese also highlighted the strengthening relationship between India and Australia, saying Modi was someone with whom Australia had developed close ties. “He is someone who we have a strong relationship with,” he said.

The remarks came as global energy security is under immense strain as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been disrupted since the beginning of the war involving the US, Israel and Iran. While countries such as Pakistan and Bangladesh have struggled with energy shortages, India has largely maintained stable supplies, with only a limited increase in fuel prices.

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{{^usCountry}} Earlier this year, PM Modi attributed India’s relative energy stability to its increasingly diversified import sources, saying the country now procures crude oil, LPG and PNG from 41 countries. India expands energy import sources {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Earlier this year, PM Modi attributed India’s relative energy stability to its increasingly diversified import sources, saying the country now procures crude oil, LPG and PNG from 41 countries. India expands energy import sources {{/usCountry}}

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Addressing the Lok Sabha during the budget session in May, PM Modi said India had previously imported energy from 27 countries, but had since expanded the number to 41.

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“Previously, India used to import energy from 27 countries, now the figure has risen to 41. Continuous efforts are on to ensure petrol, diesel supply is smooth across India.”

His remarks came after the government reviewed the impact of the West Asia conflict on the economy, supply chains and essential commodities, and discussed measures to minimise disruptions for citizens and businesses.

In April, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal also said India was continuing to source oil from a diversified set of countries, keeping its energy security needs and global market conditions in mind.

“We continue to buy oil from diversified sources, keeping in mind the energy security needs of 1.4 billion people, the current situation in the international market, and the global situation we have to deal with,” Jaiswal said during an inter-ministerial briefing on developments in West Asia.

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