PM Modi's letter to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh: ‘Certain that BJP will get your blessings’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, which is set to hold Assembly elections on November 17, saying that in the past 20 years, the state has moved on from being a ‘bimaru’ state and has become self-reliant.

Modi wrote in the letter, “In the past 20 years, Madhya Pradesh has moved on from being a ‘bimaru’ state and has become strong, prosperous, and self-reliant. Who can forget 2003's Madhya Pradesh where there was a lack of basic facilities like electricity, water and roadways.”

Further taking a jibe at the Congress party, PM Modi said that before 2014, “due to the ‘sautela’ treatment” by the Congress government at the Centre, the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh used to face several issues in regard to public welfare and state development.

He added that after the BJP came to power at the Centre, the state began seeing a bright future.

“Today the whole country knows that after 2014, since the BJP came into power at the Centre, Madhya Pradesh has seen a new expansion of its capacity and together we have ensured a bright future as well as embraced the glorious history of the state. It is the result of continuous efforts of the double-engine government that Madhya Pradesh is speedily moving towards becoming one of the top three state economies in the country.”

Sharing the letter on X, formerly Twitter, Modi said, “In the last 20 years, with the support of our family members of Madhya Pradesh, we have not only achieved unprecedented development in the state but have also won the trust of the people. I am sure that BJP will get your blessings this time also.”

The PM said that whenever he visited MP, he was filled with immense energy seeing the love that the people of the state hold for him. He added that the way MP was moving ahead on the road of development was a moment of happiness.

He also said that in the last 20 years, Madhya Pradesh has become one of the top 10 economies in the country.

“In the last 20 years, due to the faith you have shown in us Madhya Pradesh has become one of the top 10 economies. In these 20 years, because of the hard work of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the BJP, over 5 lakh roads have been constructed, the economy rate has increased by 16 per cent, over 65 lakh homes have been provided water connection, and over 28,000 watts of electricity has been generated — seeing this I feel proud.”

Modi claimed that MP's development model has become an inspirational model for the entire nation — for the betterment of the poor, the welfare of women and holistic upliftment.

“To keep the promise of the betterment of the poor, the BJP government in MP has initiated several schemes for the deprived. Due to this, over 1.36 crore people have moved above the poverty line. Keeping the welfare of women in mind, we have worked with dedication we have worked tirelessly for the beloved sisters of the state. Today, the future of farmers, Dalits, Adivasis and youth of the state has been improved due to various welfare schemes,” the PM noted.

Modi said that he has always felt a special connection to Madhya Pradesh. He stated that this was the reason why the state's public ensured that BJP emerged victorious in 2014 and 2019.

“I have complete faith that this time too you will send your support to me directly and your unwavering belief will ensure that BJP forms a double-engine government again,” Modi concluded.

Madhya Pradesh 2023 Elections

The election process in Madhya Pradesh will begin with the issue of notification on October 13. The last date of nomination for the candidate will be on October 20. Their candidature will be scrutinised on October 21.

As per the rules of the election commission, candidates can withdraw their candidature by October 23.

The voting will be held on November 17. The results of the elections will be announced on December 3.

Madhya Pradesh is among five states — Rajasthan, Telangana, Mizoram and Chhattisgarh — to undergo Assembly elections this year, setting the stage for the last major electoral exercise ahead of the 2024 national elections.

