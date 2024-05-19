Narendra Modi's ‘Maoist’, ‘infiltrator’ jibe at Mamata, Rahul | What PM said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed rallies in West Bengal and Jharkhand on Sunday, making sharp attacks at chief minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his speech. PM Modi addressed political rallies in West Bengal's Bishnupur and Medinipur, as well as in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Bishnupur, West Bengal, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Taking a veiled jibe at Mamata Banerjee in his Bengal rally, PM Modi said that he “does not have to do anything for his nephews”, referencing to West Bengal CM's nephew and TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee. PM Modi also slammed the Trinamool Congress for not sparing children from its “hunger for money”, speaking of the teacher recruitment scam.

PM Modi further accused the TMC of insulting the faith of Hindus to appease its vote bank and asserted that infiltrators are "perilous" to West Bengal since they are "disturbing" the demography of the state.

PM Modi's rally: Top quotes

Speaking at Medinipur, PM Modi said, “In Bengal, TMC is synonymous with terrorism, corruption, appeasement and nepotism. To appease its vote bank, the TMC is insulting the faith Hindus. The entire country is angry due to the recent derogatory statement made by the CM of West Bengal.”

Talking about the ‘infiltration issue’ in Bengal, the prime minister said, “The appeasement of the TMC has disturbed the demography of Bengal. The infiltration has disturbed the demography of the state. The TMC calls the people from other states 'outsiders'. However, it embraces infiltrators.”

During his Bishnupar rally, PM Modi said, “Modi does not have to do anything for himself. Neither do I have to do anything for any of my nephews nor do I have to leave anything for any brother. I have to work for the people living in the forests of Bankura. I have to leave a developed India as a legacy for the children of poor, Dalit and tribals, so I have come to seek your blessings for the third time.”

While addressing a rally in Jamshedpur, PM Modi accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of using “Maoist language”, leading to investors reconsidering investing in India.

“The language used by the Congress ‘shehzada’ will make any industrialist think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party... The 'shehzada' is using language spoken by Maoists and is extorting money through innovative methods,” PM Modi said.

Slamming Gandhi for contesting from the Rae Bareli seat, PM Modi said, “His mother (Sonia Gandhi) said that she is handing over her son to Rae Bareli... She could not find even a single party worker devoted to them... The voters of Rae Bareli in turn ask her as to where they were when people were in trouble during the Covid pandemic.”

(With inputs from agencies)