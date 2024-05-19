PM Modi accuses TMC of questioning character of Sandeshkhali women: ‘To protect their Shahjahan…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in West Bengali's Purulia.(BJP/X)

Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, Modi alleged that members of the TMC are raising questions on the “characters of the sisters of Sandeshkhali”. Follow full coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha election here.

“...To protect 'their Shahjahan', the people of TMC are questioning the character of the sisters of Sandeshkhali,” Modi said. “The kind of language that they (TMC) are using for them, the daughters of Bengal will reply to the TMC by destroying it through their votes.”

Modi said that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had given a slogan of ‘Maa, Maati and Manush’ but they did nothing to protect them.

“The incident of Sandeshkhali has shaken the women of Bengal... TMC has dehumanised the women of SC and ST communities to protect Shahjahan Sheikh," the prime minister said. “Leaders of TMC are pointing fingers at the women who suffered atrocities.”

Modi also said that the TMC has crossed the limits of decency by stooping so low that it is "spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha".

“The TMC has gone beyond its limits by spreading canards against ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha. West Bengal Chief Minister (Mamata Banerjee) is threatening them. They are threatening them just to appease their vote bank,” he said.

Modi's reference was towards an election speech by Mamata Banerjee in which she had alleged that some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi. "Those who are looking after temples are doing great spiritual jobs, but everyone is not doing so. This is not done. We respect the monks,” she had said.

In Sunday's speech, Modi also claimed that the TMC and Congress in West Bengal are “two sides of the same coin”.

“Huge amounts of money has been found at the houses of Congress leaders…” he said. “Similarly, the leaders of TMC also have bundles of money with them. They abuse Modi, but have I ever tried to hide anything from you?”

Sandeshkhali on the boil



The riverine island hit the headlines in February this year when village women staged violent protests over allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing while demanding the arrest of local TMC strongman Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. The BJP made it a key poll plank this year.

On May 4, however, the TMC released a purported sting video in which a local BJP leader could be allegedly seen saying that leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari had paid money to village women to lodge false complaints of rape.

On May 12, village women led by BJP candidate Rekha Patra attacked a TMC worker with allegations of making fake videos. Police arrested four persons. Fresh clashes broke out when TMC workers allegedly tore a poster of a BJP leader. Village women blocked roads with burning tyres.

Shahjahan, the key Sandeshkhali accused, is currently behind bars in connection with the attack on a team of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) while it was in the process of raiding his residence in connection with the alleged ration scam.

BJP's Rekha Patra will be contesting against Trinamool Congress' Haji Nurul Islam for the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat. The constituency will go to the polls in the last phase on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.