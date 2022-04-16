Narrow escape for Union minister in Agra as iron mast falls on stage; 1 dead, 4 hurt

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal had a narrow escape on Friday evening when a high iron mast, placed for lighting arrangement, fell on the stage due to strong winds, during an event organised in Nagla Padma area in Agra to mark Ambedkar Jayanti.

One person was killed and four others were injured in the accident, ADM City Anjani Kumar Singh said.

The Union minister of state for culture and parliamentary affairs was on Friday attending the extended function of Ambedkar Jayanti, which was on April 14, when strong winds started blowing amid light showers and the mast came crashing down.

Agra’s Sadar police station officials confirmed that at least half-a-dozen people were injured. General secretary of the organising committee of Bhim Nagari Dharmendra Soni was among those injured.

Soni was seated in the front row on a sofa on the stage on which the mast fell. The minister was addressing the gathering and had a narrow escape. Due to the strong winds, the power supply in the area also snapped for some time, causing panic.

The injured, including former MLA Gutiyari Lal Dubesh and his driver, were taken to hospital for treatment.

“One of the injured Rajesh Kumar (50), a local, died in the accident. He was present on the stage when the incident happened. He was the brother of the driver of former minister Dr GS Dharmesh,” Singh said.

“In all five people were injured when the high pole, used to throw light on the stage, fell on those seated on stage. One person died, two of the injured are still in hospital, while the two others have gone home,” he stated.