Nashik ‘absconding mastermind’ Nida Khan was suspended from TCS: What suspension letter said

As the row over religious conversion and harassment at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Nashik facility has escalated into a full-blown controversy, the firm has suspended Nida Khan, the alleged mastermind in the case. Nashik: Police official detain a senior employee of the IT firm in Nashik, Wednesday, April 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

In a letter addressed to the 26-year-old former employee, a Process Associate at the Nashik facility, TCS said it has decided to place her under suspension with immediate effect.

The letter also directed her not to report at any of the company's office and reach out to any employee over the matter.

"This is to inform you that the Company has been made aware of a serious matter reported against you... Considering the seriousness of the matter as reported and that you are presently unable to discharge your official duties, the Company has decided to place you under suspension with immediate effect until further communication and decision in the matter by the Management," the latter read, adding, "Your access to the TCS network is being temporarily revoked".

Also Read: ‘Nida Khan at home, no cops showed up’: Family of Nashik TCS accused decries foul play

Nida Khan is among the eight employees who have been accused of alleged rape, sexual harassment, religious coercion, and other kinds of harassment of their co-workers at TCS’s Nashik BPO. Seven of the accused are under arrest while police claim Nida Khan is absconding.

"You are directed not to discuss / speak in any form on this subject with any other employee and maintain strict confidentiality in the matter. Any failure on your part to co-operate in the matter will result in disciplinary action," it added.

Nida is said to be a tele-caller at the at the TCS-run BPO in Nashik, and is part of the sales team. She joined the BPO in December 2021, and is not among its senior employees.

In a separate statement, the TCS clarified that Nida Khan who is repeatedly being called as “HR manager of TCS”, was neither a HR manager nor responsible for recruitment.

“She served as a process associate and did not hold any leadership responsibilities,” the TCS said.

Who is Nida Khan and charges against her? The Nashik Police has labeled Nida Khan as the "absconding mastermind" behind alleged religious conversion attempts.

Also Read: ‘Pregnant’, ‘not HR’: What Nashik BPO case accused Nida Khan's family said

Khan, a commerce graduate currently pursuing an MBA, had moved to Mumbai in January to be with her husband. Her lawyer is currently in the process of filing an anticipatory bail application.

Her family has come forward rejecting the claims and clarified that she is not absconding and is in Mumbai and expecting her first child. The family has alleged foul play and digital harassment based on mere claims.

The family has also said that Khan does not work for the BPO’s human resources team, as is being widely reported by television channels and in social media.