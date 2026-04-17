‘Pregnant’, ‘not HR’: What Nashik BPO case accused Nida Khan's family said

New counter-claims have been made by Nida Khan's family, days after her name emerged as the alleged “mastermind” in a sexual harassment and religious conversion case at a TCS-linked BPO in Nashik. Nashik police has made 7 arrests in Nashik BPO sexual harassment case. (ANI Video Grab)

Nida Khan is among the eight accused and the Nashik police on Thursday said that while seven have been arrested, Nida was “absconding”.

However, hours later, her family said that Nida was not on the run but is with her family, saying that she has nothing to do with the controversy.

Nida Khan's father and uncle spoke to HT on Thursday.

Also read | ‘Nida Khan at home, no cops showed up’: Family of Nashik TCS accused decries foul play

Here are 5 assertions Nida Khan's family made: 1. Nida Khan is pregnant: Her father said Nida is currently in Mumbai, and she is pregnant, expecting her first child.

2. Got married last year and works in Mumbai, not Nashik: Nida was married last year. This year in January, she moved to Mumbai to stay with her husband and works in Mumbai BPO office and not Nashik, said Khan's maternal uncle.

3. Not HR but a tele-caller: Contrary to reports circulating on television and social media, Khan does not work in the BPO’s human resources department. She is employed as a telecaller in the sales team and is not among the senior staff, her family said.

Also Read | 9 FIRs, 8 arrests, Nida's family speaks out: Claims and counters in Nashik BPO sexual abuse, ‘conversion racket’ case

3. Viral photo taken from Instagram: The family said a photograph of her labelled as the “HR Head” of the firm’s Nashik unit has gone viral on social media and is being aired by TV news channels. The image was taken from her Instagram account, with the designation digitally superimposed.

4. Father regrets letting daughter work at BPO: Her father says he was once proud of his daughter for securing a job at a multinational company, but now regrets encouraging her to work. “It would have been better if she had not worked at all. Such terrible things are being said about her, none of which are true. We have been deeply upset. Her mother has fallen ill,” he told HT.

5. Nida Khan is doing MBA: Khan and her two siblings, a younger brother and an older sister, were educated in Nashik. She holds a degree in commerce and is currently pursuing an MBA through correspondence while working, her family said.