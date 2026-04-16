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Nashik MNC case: Plea in SC seeks directions to control deceitful religious conversion

Nashik MNC case: Plea in SC seeks directions to control deceitful religious conversion

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:38 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday in the aftermath of allegations of religious conversion and sexual harassment at a multinational company in Nashik seeking directions to control deceitful religious conversion.

Nashik MNC case: Plea in SC seeks directions to control deceitful religious conversion

The plea was filed in the backdrop of charges of sexual harassment and allegations of forced religious conversion levelled by eight female employees at TCS' office in Nashik.

The plea filed by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay contended that deceitful religious conversion is not only a serious threat to sovereignty, secularism, democracy, and liberty but also a menace to fraternity, dignity, unity and national integration.

The plea, filed through advocate Ashwani Dubey, has sought directions to the Centre and state government to take stringent steps to control religious conversion.

It has also sought directions to the Centre and states to establish special courts to deal with religious conversion cases and declare that the sentence for the deceitful religious conversion shall be consecutive, not concurrent.

"The expression does not mean that every person is free to do whatever they wish in the name of religion. Rather, it means that everyone has the right freely to profess, practise and propagate, but this freedom itself is subject to reasonable restrictions," the plea said.

The plea has been filed by Upadhyay in his pending petition seeking direction to the Centre and states to take tough steps to control fraudulent religious conversions.

Observing that religious conversion is a serious issue which should not be given a political colour, the top court in 2023 had sought the assistance of Attorney General R Venkataramani on the plea.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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