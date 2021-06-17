'Stuggle will continue': Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha released from jail

Student activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha, who were arrested in May last year walked out of Tihar jail on Thursday, hours after a Delhi court ordered immediate release in the north-east Delhi riots "conspiracy" case.

The three student activists were granted bail by the Delhi High Court on June 15. They were arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also read| Delhi riots: Court grants release to three students, two days after bail order

After release from jail on bail, Kalita lashed out at the government and said it's trying to suppress dissent, the voice of people, reported news agency PTI.

"We have received tremendous support inside jail; will continue our struggle," PTI quoted Narwal as saying.

Tanha also echoed Narwal's words as he said the fight against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will continue. "Kept hope that I will be released one day; fight against CAA, NRC, NPR will continue," PTI quoted him as saying.

The release of the three activists was delayed over the verification of their addresses and sureties. The Delhi court in its order to immediately release the activists said that the verification process by the police could not be a plausible reason for the accused to be kept imprisoned, reported PTI.

After bail from the high court, the student activists have moved to the trial court seeking immediate release from the prison. However, it deferred the order on their plea for Thursday, leading them to move to the Delhi High Court. The high court then ordered the lower court to proceed with the issue with "promptitude and expedition".

The Delhi HC while granting the activists bail on June 15 said, "in an anxiety to suppress dissent, the state has blurred the line between the right to protest and terrorist activity" and if such a mindset gains traction, it would be a "sad day for democracy".

The student activists were accused of being the "masterminds" of the February Delhi riots in 2020. The riots caused 53 deaths and injured 200 .

Narwal, whose father recently died of Covid when she was in jail, is a JNU student as is Kalita. Both of them are associated with Pinjra Tod, a collective of women students of and alumni from colleges and universities across Delhi fighting for women's rights.

Tanha is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia.

While the students have been granted bail, the Delhi Police has moved the Supreme Court against the high court's judgment.

(With inputs from PTI)