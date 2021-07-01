Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / National Doctors’ Day: Political leaders thank doctors on Twitter
National Doctors’ Day: Political leaders thank doctors on Twitter

By Umar Sofi
UPDATED ON JUL 01, 2021 03:47 PM IST
As India celebrates National Doctors’ Day today to honour the birth and death anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, renowned physician and second chief minister of West Bengal, various political leaders paid tribute to doctors for their relentless service during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “On Doctors Day, my greetings to all doctors. India’s strides in the world of medicine are commendable and have contributed to making our planet healthier.”

PM Modi also shared a part of his radio address, Mann Ki Baat saying, “We are thankful for the contribution of the doctors during Corona times. Without worrying about their own life, our doctors have taken care of us.”

He also spoke of Greek physician Hippocrates who revolutionised ancient Greek medicine and said, “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love for humanity.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also thanked doctors, tweeting that the nation is “indebted” to doctors “for every single moment” they spend saving lives.

Union home minister Amit Shah also tweeted that he salutes the doctors for their “heroic efforts” and for leaving “no stone unturned to serve humanity irrespective of the odds.”

“Time and again, we have witnessed their selfless efforts towards society,” he said.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani also tweeted that doctors are “frontline of defence not only during a global pandemic but through every ailment which afflicts” Indians. She added, “… to all Doctors this #DoctorsDay, you give life, you give hope, we are grateful for your services.”

Remembering Dr Roy, Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, also extended “heartfelt gratitude to the entire medical fraternity” for “tirelessly serving in these trying times.”

“Their contribution in combating #COVID19 is unparalleled,” she said on Twitter.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shared a video on Twitter thanking doctors. Tharoor, who himself had been a Covid-19 patient, said despite turning to doctors for help in times of crisis, they are “very often treated ungratefully and even as objects of trepidation and violence” by people. He added that India needs concrete measures not just to “shower petals” on health care workers but to “protect” them from such assaults.

He also pressed for giving doctors “adequate insurance” to protect their families “in event of calamities for themselves.”

