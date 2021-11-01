Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / National Mission for Clean Ganga gets registered in Guinness world records
india news

National Mission for Clean Ganga gets registered in Guinness world records

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on Facebook, after which the Guinness activity was opened for the public at large.
The record was established on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on the social media platform in an hour.(HT/Picture for representation)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:50 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) got registered in the Guinness Book of World Records on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on Facebook in an hour.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat posted his message on the Ganga on Facebook, after which the Guinness activity was opened for the public at large.

"Lakhs of entries were recorded during the one-hour duration of the activity. The participation of people from all walks of life was particularly inspiring. Several people posted their self-created literary pieces on the event's Facebook page," a senior official said.

The record was established on the first day of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021 for the highest number of photos of handwritten notes uploaded on the social media platform in an hour.

The official said the event was organised to raise awareness on Ganga rejuvenation and to give impetus to the reach of the Ganga Utsav -- the River Festival 2021.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national mission for clean ganga nmcg gajendra singh shekhawat guinness book of world records
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

10 embarkment points, online application: Key announcements for Haj 2022

Actor Joju George caught in jam due to protest rebukes Cong, says was attacked

Primary school classes likely to resume after Diwali in Odisha

Panel probing Bhima Koregaon violence suspends hearings
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP