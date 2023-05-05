NMA approves Jagannath temple’s reception centre just outside prohibited zone

The National Monument Authority has allowed construction of a reception centre near Jagannath temple in Puri under the Jagannath Temple Corridor project Mandira Parikrama just outside the prohibited zone of the centrally-protected monument.

NMA chairman KK Basa did not comment on the NOC issued by his office for the reception centre.

Chief administrator of the Jagannath temple, Ranjan Das said the NMA at a special meeting held on April 25 granted NOC for 33 different developmental activities in the prohibited as well as regulated zone of the temple. “The reception centre, which is the most important part of the project, would come up just outside the prohibited 100 metre zone. It would manage a queue of 6,000 persons and provide facilities like a cloakroom, drinking water, toilets to the visitors,” said Das.

As the temple is a centrally protected monument looked after by ASI, the first 100 metre around its perimeter is considered as inviolate in which no construction can come up as per Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act without the nod of National Monuments Authority, the body mandated to examine construction related activity in the prohibited and regulated area around monuments.

Though any construction within the 100 metre prohibited zone was earlier not allowed such monuments in 2019 an amendment was made in Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and validation) Act allowing construction of amenities like toilets and cloakrooms but under the active supervision of ASI and in the presence of archaeological officials.

Last year, the Archaelogical Survey of India in affidavit submitted before the Orissa High Court had objected to the drilling of the area around the temple alleging that archaeological remains of the heritage site may have been destroyed during the excavation. It said removal of about l5 to 20 ft. stratified deposit has caused irreparable damage to the heritage site stressing that the state officials were clueless about the method of soil removal. It also said no heritage impact assessment studies were conducted before commencement of the project and no ground-penetrating radar survey (GPRS) were conducted to ascertain the archaeological and historical importance lying buried in the subsoil of 75 metre radius of the centrally protected monument before undertaking any digging. The ASI said foundation trench for the reception centre has been excavated within the prohibited limit in gross violation of the AMASR Act.

