National Safety Day 2022: Leaders tweet about "better, safer, healthier tomorrow"

To mark the National Safety Day, top political leaders took to Twitter on Friday morning in a bid to raise public awareness about the safety principles, including road safety, health safety, and workplace safety. Observed every year on March 4, the National Safety Day was started by the National Safety Council to increase the awareness of all the guidelines of safety measures, including road safety, workplace safety, the safety of human health, as well as the environment.

Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari expressed his gratitude towards the Indian forces and their brave soldiers who are always ready for the borders and internal security of the country.

Union Minister RCP Singh wrote, “This National Safety Day, et us pledge to generate awareness and commitment to working safely and prioritising safety today for a better, safer and healthier tomorrow”.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik said that adherence to safety protocols is vital to protect ourselves and our loved ones. “On #NationalSafetyDay, let's build a strong culture of safety regimen & raise awareness about safety principles to be followed at the workplace, roads or other locations to protect every precious life,” he added.

The National Safety Council of India is a non-profit organisation established to volunteer for the health and safety of citizens. The Ministry of Labour and Employment established the council to implement a voluntary routine for the safety, health and the environment. As per SafetyRisk blog post, the first-ever National Safety Day was celebrated in 1972.