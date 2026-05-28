New Delhi, Policymakers, researchers, innovators, startups and domain experts will come together at a national workshop on research and development in the water sector on June 1 to deliberate on sustainable groundwater management, technological innovation and rainwater harvesting.

National workshop on R&D in water on June 1 to focus on groundwater management

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The workshop, being organised under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will feature brainstorming sessions on scientific and technological interventions aimed at strengthening water security and promoting sustainable water practices.

According to the ministry, discussions during the event will focus on how research and development is driving practical and scalable solutions for water security, successful studies and innovations addressing real-world water challenges across India and scientific interventions in areas such as leachate treatment, irrigation management and sustainable water practices.

The discussions will also focus on sharing community-led and institution-driven models that can be replicated at the grassroots level.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil will inaugurate the national workshop in the presence of ministers of state Jitendra Singh, Raj Bhushan Choudhary and V Somanna at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

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{{^usCountry}} Technical sessions will highlight the use of high-resolution remote sensing and drone surveys to assess the geomorphic and ecological impacts of sand mining in large rivers, as well as studies on the behaviour of varying rock masses in the region for safer and sustainable infrastructure planning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Technical sessions will highlight the use of high-resolution remote sensing and drone surveys to assess the geomorphic and ecological impacts of sand mining in large rivers, as well as studies on the behaviour of varying rock masses in the region for safer and sustainable infrastructure planning. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A session will also be held on model studies of the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan to support decision-making for large infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A session will also be held on model studies of the Mangdechhu Hydroelectric Project in Bhutan to support decision-making for large infrastructure projects. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A special session on aquifer mapping in urban areas to support sustainable groundwater management and water security will also be held. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A special session on aquifer mapping in urban areas to support sustainable groundwater management and water security will also be held. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the ministry, the workshop will create a platform for experts, researchers and stakeholders to discuss the future of water innovation in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ministry, the workshop will create a platform for experts, researchers and stakeholders to discuss the future of water innovation in the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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