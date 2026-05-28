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National workshop on R&D in water on June 1 to focus on groundwater management

National workshop on R&D in water on June 1 to focus on groundwater management

Updated on: May 28, 2026 04:48 pm IST
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New Delhi, Policymakers, researchers, innovators, startups and domain experts will come together at a national workshop on research and development in the water sector on June 1 to deliberate on sustainable groundwater management, technological innovation and rainwater harvesting.

National workshop on R&D in water on June 1 to focus on groundwater management

The workshop, being organised under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will feature brainstorming sessions on scientific and technological interventions aimed at strengthening water security and promoting sustainable water practices.

According to the ministry, discussions during the event will focus on how research and development is driving practical and scalable solutions for water security, successful studies and innovations addressing real-world water challenges across India and scientific interventions in areas such as leachate treatment, irrigation management and sustainable water practices.

The discussions will also focus on sharing community-led and institution-driven models that can be replicated at the grassroots level.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil will inaugurate the national workshop in the presence of ministers of state Jitendra Singh, Raj Bhushan Choudhary and V Somanna at Dr Ambedkar International Centre here.

 
rainwater harvesting
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