‘Natural calamity created unimaginable crisis in parts of India’: PM Modi

Addressing countrymen from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over the heavy rainfall that has wreaked havoc in many states.

A security personnel carries the belongings of a villager from the site of a landslide after heavy rains at Jadon village in Solan district.(AFP)

"...This time, natural calamity has created unimaginable crises in several parts of the country. I express my sympathies to all families who faced this...." PM Modi said.

The prime minister assured that both the Centre and the state will help the affected families during times of crisis so they can start their life again. "I assure you about it".

Heavy rainfall has battered the states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, which saw deaths and destruction a day earlier.

India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in several parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The Met department has raised “red alert” for both the hilly states which will gradually reduce to “orange alert”.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday informed that over 50 people have lost their lives within the past 24 hours due to landslides and continuous rainfall in the area. He also expressed concerns that over 20 people are feared to be trapped under debris.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in the state and also reviewed the increasing water level of the Ganga river in Rishikesh district.

After the survey, CM Dhami said that several places have been damaged in the last 48 hours due to incessant rains in the state adding that the Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped for the next two days.

Uttarakhand's Rishikesh recorded the highest rainfall, across the country, in a span of 24 hours on Monday morning. Heavy rains in the State have triggered landslides and flash floods in several places, officials said.

Meanwhile, before addressing the country Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

This is Prime Minister's 10th consecutive Independence Day speech since assuming office in 2014 and the last one before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier today, PM Modi hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort. He also took to his official handle on 'X', formerly Twitter, to greet countrymen on Independence Day.

"Best wishes on Independence Day. We pay homage to our great freedom fighters and reaffirm our commitment to fulfilling their vision. Jai Hind!," the Prime Minister wrote.

On his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Secretary, Giridhar Aramane.

This year’s Independence Day will culminate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021, and will usher the country into ‘Amrit Kaal’.

