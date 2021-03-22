Home / India News / Nature Safari in Bihar’s Rajgir to be inaugurated before Holi
Nature Safari in Bihar’s Rajgir to be inaugurated before Holi

The Nature Safari at Rajgir in Bihar’s Nalanda district, the first of its kind in the country will be opened for the visitors on March 26 this year, a senior official said
By Reena Sopam
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
The Nature Safari at Rajgir in Bihar’s Nalanda district, the first of its kind in the country will be opened for the visitors on March 26 this year, a senior official said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the safari and will dedicate it to the people. The much-awaited cabin car ropeway at Ratnagiri hills at Rajgir too will be launched on the occasion.

The Nature Safari which has been developed by the department of forests, environment and climate change over 500-hectares of land at a cost of with 19 crore will offer visitors the unique experiences of glass sky walk, suspension bridge, adventure park and butterfly zone.

The site also has an archery range, rock climbing walls and wrestling zone among other attractions.

An eight-seater cabin car ropeway which has been developed recently by the state tourism will offer tourists a more convenient and much safer journey to the Vishwa Shanti Stupa atop the Ratnagiri hills at Rajgir.

Gopal Singh, a senior forest official, said both the Nature Safari and the new ropeway will be launched before the festival of Holi.

“The Safari is expected to evoke wide interest because of the unique experiences that it is going to offer. The glass sky walk is the first such facility in the country. Even the suspension bridge is expected to woo those who love adventure,” he said.

