Naval Commanders’ Conference 2023 begins today aboard INS Vikrant

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, navy chief R Hari Kumar and over 20 commanders of the Indian Navy will discuss future warfare from operations to logistics and the Agnipath scheme onboard INS Vikrant during the biannual naval commanders’ conference on Monday.

The main focus of the discussion will be on the Agnipath scheme and women’s enrolment. (A Bharat Bhushan Babu | Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main focus of the discussion will be on the Agnipath scheme and women’s enrolment.

The discussions at the conference will also cover issues related to operations, combat readiness, logistics, training, human resource development and training.

Also Read: Naval LCA makes first landing at INS Vikrant

The defence minister will address the first session on Monday and the decision to hold the conference onboard INS Vikrant comes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long vision that commanders’ conferences should not be restricted to the national Capital only and should also go to the other operational areas, a government release stated.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the chiefs of the Indian Army who will also be present at the event will interact with the officers on subsequent days on the integration of the three services in a common operational environment and avenues of increasing synergy between the three services.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The naval commanders’ conference serves as a platform for the officers to discuss important security issues at the military-strategic level and interact with senior government functionaries.