'Navaneeta Seva': Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams announces initiative to promote indigenous cow breeds

Andhra Pradesh’s Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the launch of a new initiative called “Navaneeta Seva” for the promotion and protection of indigenous cow breeds, Times of India reported on Saturday, quoting TTD Specified Authority chairman and Executive Officer Dr KS Jawahar Reddy. The decision was taken on Friday during the authority’s maiden meeting, which took place under the chairmanship of Dr Reddy.

“As part of our divine mission to save indigenous bovine, we discussed three important tasks. Two of these were protection and promotion of indigenous cow breeds, and promotion of organic farming with cow products,” Dr Reddy said in his address to the media after the conclusion of the meeting which was held at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala.

Dr Reddy, an IAS officer who is also the chairman of Andhra Pradesh’s Covid Command Centre, then explained what “Navaneeta Seva” is. “At least 20 kilogram of cow ghee is needed daily to prepare naivedyams, or food offerings, for Lord Venkateswara at the Tirumala Temple. At least 1000-1200 litre of milk is also required for this. The service, in which devotees, too, can participate, will be introduced using milk procured from indigenous cow breeds. Various philanthropists from across the country have expressed willingness to donate cows to us, while one donor has already donated 25 cows from the Gir breed for this novel initiative,” he elaborated, according to TOI.

“We have also held negotiations with experts from Tirupati’s SV Veterinary University for an agreement on breeding policies, feed mixing, and embryo transfer technology to promote such breeds,” the official, who took over as Specified Authority chairman in June, said further.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is an independent trust which is responsible for the management of various temples in Andhra Pradesh, including the Triumala Venkateswara Temple.

(Also with agency inputs)