‘Nothing is impossible’: Sidhu thanks doctor after wife's third chemo

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu posted a video on Twitter after his wife's, Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, third chemo therapy. Stating that nothing was impossible for a ‘resolute’ person, the Congress leader thanked her doctor. He said, “Nothing is impossible for a resolute person……. her steely resolve has been facilitated by Dr. Rupinder Batra (Former Tata Memorial Oncologist) at Waryam Singh Hospital, Yamunanagar.”

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (PTI)

Sidhu further thanked him in his post saying, “There is a karmic connection… He saved my life as well when I had nearly fatal pulmonary embolism… He conducted successful operation of Noni, when I was in jail… our guardian angel. ‘In times of prosperity friends aplenty - In times of adversity not one in twenty’.”

Sidhu shared the post along with a video where his wife was seen laying on bed and Sidhu and the doctor were standing. Sidhu can be heard asking Navjot, “All well?”, to which she responds, yes.

Sidhu's wife was diagnosed with stage 2 invasive cancer in March this year when the Congress leader was lodged in Patiala central prison to serve a one-year jail term in a 1988 road rage death case. He was let off in 2018 with a small fine of ₹1,000.

Navjot Kaur, Sidhu's wife had shared her cancer's news on Twitter stating, “He (Navjot S Sidhu) is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you.”

She added, “Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT.”

