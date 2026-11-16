Navy chief says over 85% of Pakistan's military hardware is Chinese: ‘Fully aware of their capabilities’

Addressing concerns over a possible China-Pakistan two-front challenge, the navy chief said the Indian Navy did not view maritime security through the conventional framework of one-front or two-front wars.

"The fact that more than 85 per cent of the hardware Pakistan currently has in its armed forces is of Chinese origin, with some of Turkish origin but largely Chinese, is something we take note of. We are fully aware of the capabilities they possess," he said.

Over 85 per cent of Pakistan's military equipment comes from China, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Krishna Swaminathan said on Monday. At the ANI National Security Summit 3.0 in New Delhi, Swaminathan said India was closely monitoring the capabilities of neighbouring countries but maintained that Pakistan and China were viewed separately at the national level.

"In the Navy, we don't talk about one-front or two-front wars because the sea is contiguous," he said, adding that India had powerful surface ships, aerial assets and submarines to deal with potential threats.

"We have a robust plan to deal with the threats posed by those submarines, if indeed they pose a threat. We know how to tackle them," he added.

Pakistan's planned submarine acquisition under watch Swaminathan also spoke about Pakistan's plans to acquire eight Hangor-class submarines, describing them as a formidable addition to the country's naval capabilities.

He said the acquisition would give the Pakistan Navy a capability it had not possessed before, making it important for India to assess the submarines' operational strengths and the threats they could pose.

"There is absolutely no question about the fact that the eight submarines that the Pakistani Navy might get are a very, very formidable capability. And like you rightly said, it is a capability that the Pakistani Navy has not had before," he said.

The Navy chief said India was aware of the growing importance of submarine warfare, particularly in the Indian Ocean Region, and was strengthening its own underwater fleet.

"We've got a formidable submarine force, and, hopefully, we're getting a lot more of them. We are cognizant of the importance of submarines and submarine warfare, especially in the Indian Ocean region," he said.

He added that the Indian Navy was familiar with the region's maritime geography and had the experience and resources to respond to submarine-related threats.

"We are ready for that threat, and we are proliferating our own submarine force," Swaminathan said, adding that India would protect its national interests through its submarine fleet, surface ships and naval aviation.

India views China and Pakistan separately Swaminathan also stressed that India did not club China and Pakistan together while assessing its security and diplomatic relationships.

He said the Indian military followed the national approach towards both countries and did not formulate separate positions on their bilateral relationships.

"We have a relationship with Pakistan, and we have a relationship with China, at the national level. So, we don't have a view of our own in the Indian military. We just follow the national view," he said.

He added that India maintained independent interactions with both countries while keeping a close watch on their military capabilities.

China's presence in Indian Ocean not new: Navy chief On China's expanding maritime presence in the Indian Ocean Region, Swaminathan said Beijing had maintained an almost continuous presence in the area since 2008.

"China has been present in the Indian Ocean Region on an almost permanent basis since September or October 2008. China's presence in the Indian Ocean Region is not new to us," he said.

The Navy chief said China was free to make its own sovereign decisions, while reiterating India's position on freedom of navigation and the use of international waters.

"We believe in freedom of navigation, and the sea belongs to the global commons. Anybody who comes here for legitimate business is welcome," he added.