Indian Navy gets 2 MH-60R choppers from US

The Indian Navy on Thursday received two MH-60R multi-role helicopters at Kochi, part of a 24-chopper deal signed with the US to modernise the country’s ageing naval helicopter fleet, officials familiar with the matter said. The choppers were flown to India from the US in a C-17 heavy-lift aircraft, the officials said.

In 2020, India ordered 24 Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters from the US to strengthen the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities. The government-to-government contract for the helicopters was worth around ₹14,000 crore. Three of these choppers were delivered to the navy last in the US, and continue to be there.

“The first three MH 60Rs delivered in US in 2021 are being utilised for training Indian Navy crews. The next three MH-60R helicopters are being delivered at Kochi, two helicopters were received on Thursday and the third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered in August 22,” the navy said in a statement.

The delivery of all 24 helicopters will be completed by 2025, the navy said. The helicopters are expected to be the mainstay of the navy’s anti-submarine/anti-ship warfare and airborne early-warning capabilities in the coming decades.

Armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

The navy first moved a case to buy multi-role helicopters, a critical operational necessity, more than 16 years ago.

