Navy officer, on vacation, drowns at Kovalam beach near Chennai

An officer of the Indian Navy, who was on a vacation, drowned at a suburban beach near Chennai on Thursday.

Lieutenant Commander JR Suresh was washed away at Kovalam beach and his body was fished out a day later at Kelambakkam, about 5km away from the location where he was washed away, the Navy said in a statement.

The officer was on a vacation to Kovalam along with his family, said Navy officials.

"Lieutenant Commander J R Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach in the outskirts of Chennai on 25 November 2021 evening. The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakam around noon on 26 November," a defence release here said.

The IMD Chennai has predicted thunderstorm with moderate rain with isolated heavy rain the state capital and other parts of Tamil Nadu, including Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Tiruvarur district, and Puducherry and Karaikal area.

(With inputs from agencies)

