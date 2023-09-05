Navy unveils new uniform items at commanders’ meet

The opening day of the naval commanders’ conference saw the navy showcase some of its ongoing and planned indigenous projects based on niche technologies in areas including combat platform integration, underwater domain awareness, cyber security, tactical communications and combat management systems; even as a few newly designed uniform items that are set to be introduced were also displayed on the sidelines of the biannual event on Monday.

The commanders’ conference agenda includes an operational review, assessing the readiness of the maritime force, deliberating on issues related to tri-services synergy, matters related to logistics, training and administration, indigenisation, and identifying and removing archaic practices.

The newly designed uniform items being introduced in service for “enhanced comfort, hygiene and functionality” include jackets, high absorption T-shirts, high ankle shoes, camouflage caps and a national civil dress for messes and functions, the navy said in a statement.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar is chairing the three-day conference.

“As an instrument of the nation’s maritime power, we must accomplish every mission and each task that comes our way. We must be ready for the heavy lifting in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond, in pursuance of the vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) ...We are working closely with the CDS and the other two services to progress jointness and integration to meet challenges of the future,” Kumar said in his opening remarks.

The inaugural session of the conference saw minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt interact with the navy’s top leadership and release the Maritime Infrastructure Perspective Plan 2023-37. The plan puts together the navy’s infrastructure requirements during the next 15 years and is aligned with the government’s vision on the creation of sustainable infrastructure, the statement said.

Bhatt commended the navy for its efforts towards indigenisation and innovation with the goal of becoming an ‘Aatmanirbhar Force’ by 2047.

“Since beginning, the Indian Navy has been the torchbearer of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and it has earmarked more than 70% of its modernisation budget in the current financial year for indigenous procurement...The launch of Vindhyagiri by the President of India last month, and the launch of Mahendragiri by the Vice President this month, underscore the strength of indigenous warship building enterprise,” Bhatt said.

A warship’s launch marks a significant milestone in its construction and refers to the vessel entering the water for the first time. Vindhyagiri and Mahendragiri are among the seven stealth frigates being built in the country under Project 17A.

The minister also released the navy’s electronic service document project that will transform human resource record keeping and management of naval personnel into an efficient, digital, centralised and transparent process in line with the Digital India vision, the statement said.