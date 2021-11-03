Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / With one engine off, Israel-bound flight made emergency landing in Navy-operated Goa airfield
india news

With one engine off, Israel-bound flight made emergency landing in Navy-operated Goa airfield

The Indian Navy said the airfield was closed for ongoing upgradation work but was made available on short notice to facilitate the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route Tel Aviv.
Flight ELAL-082 made an emergency landing after pilot had to shut off left engine.
Published on Nov 03, 2021 10:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

An Israel-bound flight from Thailand made an emergency landing with just one engine at an Indian Navy-operated airfield in Goa in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The Indian Navy said the airfield was closed for ongoing upgradation work but was made available on short notice to facilitate the safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 passengers on board.

“In a swift execution of emergency procedures, #IndianNavy operated airfield at Dabolim, Goa facilitated safe recovery of Flight ELAL-082 en route to Tel Aviv from Bangkok with 276 personnel onboard, the flight made an emergency landing in early morning hours of Nov 1,” the spokesperson of Indian Navy posted on Twitter.

“The aircraft had declared emergency citing left engine shut. The airfield which was closed for ongoing upgradation work, was made available at short notice enabling safe recovery of aircraft as per standard operating procedures,” it added.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 plane noticed that the fuel leak indicator light had turned on after the flight made a planned stop in Phuket, reported the Times of Israel citing Israel foreign ministry. 

RELATED STORIES

Following the emergency protocol, the pilot reportedly shut down the affected left engine and landed in Dabolim. No passengers were injured during the emergency landing.

The report suggests that the passengers were allowed to spend the night at a nearby hotel after taking the mandatory RT-PCR test as per the Covid protocol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
israel goa boeing 787
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'After losing 14 bypolls': Cong says fuel duty cut not Diwali gift, but ‘jumla’

BJP hopes to patch up with MGP for Goa polls. Why should we, counters Dhavalikar

Happy Diwali, but do not lower your guard against Covid-19

News updates from HT: Maharashtra prepares for over 1 million active Covid cases
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP