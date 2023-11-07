Naxalites get emboldened whenever Congress comes to power: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that human and drug trafficking has increased in the Surguja district of Chhattisgarh under the rule of Congress. Addressing a public rally in Bishrampur, the top BJP leader also alleged that the Congress party has failed to control Naxal violence in the state as he mentioned the recent murder of a party worker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during a public meeting for Chhattisgarh Assembly elections, in Bishrampur, Surajpur district, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.(PTI)

"Whenever the Congress comes to power in the country, terrorists and Naxalites get emboldened. News of bomb blasts and murders are reported from here and there. Wherever the Congress is in power, the rule of crime and loot prevails there," he said.

"In the recent period, our (BJP) party workers were snatched from us. A few days ago, our colleague (party leader) was shot dead...do you want to live under the shadow of bombs and guns? No matter how much money you have, if your son doesn't return home in the evening and his body reaches, then what is the need of that money,” he said.

A BJP worker, Ratan Dubey, was killed by Naxalites while campaigning for the party last week in Narayanpur district. Dubey, the BJP's Narayanpur district unit vice president, was hacked to death with a sharp-edged weapon at around 5.30pm in the market at Kaushalnagar village under the Jharaghati police station area.

PM Modi also targeted the grand old party for fielding a presidential candidate against Droupadi Murmu.

"You can't imagine how much Congress tried to stop (Droupadi Murmu from becoming the first Tribal President of India), but it was the BJP which ensured this honour to her," he said.

Expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic crowd, PM Modi said, “It's a heart-touching moment for me that I am addressing such a big rally and you all have turned out in large numbers at this time of the morning. I can't thank you enough for coming.”

