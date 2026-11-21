The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state pharmaceutical drug trafficking network allegedly supplying drugs from Delhi to the Kashmir Valley, arresting four people and seizing more than half a million tablets, capsules and bottles of cough syrup from a godown in northeast Delhi’s Shahdara, officials said on Saturday.

An official aware of the matter said the NCB subsequently traced the suspected supply chain to the Kashmir Valley and Delhi, leading to the arrest of the suspected recipient, a resident of Anantnag, and people allegedly linked to the supply operation in the national capital. (Sourced) more less

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The crackdown aligns with the Centre’s target of eliminating all drug networks by December 31, 2029.

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People aware of the matter said the case was busted after the NCB team intercepted a Srinagar-bound passenger bus near Mada Toll Plaza in Udhampur district's Chenani, in the early hours of November 16.

The agency recovered around 7 kg of codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) from a passenger, who is said to be a resident of Bhaderwah in Doda district.

An official aware of the matter said the NCB subsequently traced the suspected supply chain to the Kashmir Valley and Delhi, leading to the arrest of the suspected recipient, a resident of Anantnag, and people allegedly linked to the supply operation in the national capital.

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{{^usCountry}} “On November 18, the agency recovered 356 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup during follow-up searches in Delhi. Further investigation led officials to a clandestine storage facility operating from rented premises in Shahdara. Searches conducted on November 18 and 19 resulted in the recovery of more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations containing tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “On November 18, the agency recovered 356 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup during follow-up searches in Delhi. Further investigation led officials to a clandestine storage facility operating from rented premises in Shahdara. Searches conducted on November 18 and 19 resulted in the recovery of more than five lakh tablets, capsules and bottles of pharmaceutical preparations containing tramadol hydrochloride, alprazolam, nitrazepam and codeine,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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The NCB’s Jammu Zonal Unit carried out the operation in coordination with its Delhi Zonal Unit.

“The investigation is focused on tracing the source of the codeine-based cough syrup and establishing where it was diverted from the legitimate pharmaceutical supply chain. We are also identifying the suppliers, distributors and financial links sustaining the network,” he added.

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The agency is now pursuing leads to identify upstream suppliers and downstream distributors while examining how the pharmaceutical preparations were diverted into illicit circulation. The investigation also aims to disrupt the financial arrangements that facilitate the network’s operations.

The operation is part of the NCB’s network-centric enforcement approach under its Vision Document on Narcotics Control, which focuses on tracing drug consignments back to their source rather than limiting enforcement action to seizures and arrests.

The agency has appealed to citizens to share credible information about drug trafficking and diversion through the national narcotics helpline MANAS (1933).