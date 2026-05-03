...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

NCB probes Dola's links with chemists, his Turkiye citizenship plans

NCB probes Dola's links with chemists, his Turkiye citizenship plans

Updated on: May 03, 2026 11:46 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

New Delhi, Investigators probing the network of Mohammad Salim Dola, the alleged international drug trafficker brought back from Turkiye recently, have found his links with certain chemists and pharma dealers who were "aiding" the illicit trans-national racket.

NCB probes Dola's links with chemists, his Turkiye citizenship plans

The 59-year-old accused, alleged to be a key associate of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, is in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau in Mumbai till May 8.

He was arrested in Turkiye on the strength of a request made by the NCB in 2024 to the Interpol, which issued a notice, and brought to Delhi last week.

Officials privy to the probe told PTI that operatives in international drugs networks identified Dola as 'Mephedrone King' due to his alleged wide expertise in trafficking this category of drug.

Dola was operating with the help of certain chemists for running his syndicate. These links are being investigated and some of these players will be summoned in the near future for questioning, officials said on the condition of anonymity.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC and 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug and it is also identified by its slang names like drone, M-CAT, white magic, 'meow meow' and bubble.

The accused can speak Hindi and Marathi and is also known as Salim Ismail Dola.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / NCB probes Dola's links with chemists, his Turkiye citizenship plans
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.