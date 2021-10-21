NCB reaches Ananya Panday's residence, summons her for questioning
The NCB is probing a larger nexus involving drugs trade in the country. It had arrested Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan earlier this months after a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned actor Ananya Panday for questioning today. The NCB summons were served by a team of the agency which reached her Mumbai residence earlier in the day.
A separate team of the agency has reached Mannat, the house of Shah Rukh Khan, whose son Aryan has been arrested after the NCB busted a drug party onboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.
Aryan has applied for bail multiple times but the courts have rejected his petitions.
