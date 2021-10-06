NCB refutes Nawab Malik's charges over SRK son case, says ‘probable prejudice’

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Wednesday dismissed the allegations brought by Nationalist Congress Party's Nawab Malik that in the cruise rave party case, in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested, the agency involved outsiders. The agency said that the allegation seems to be malicious and stems from probable prejudice, in an oblique reference to NCB action against Nawab Malik's son-in-law in another drug case.

NCP leader Nawab Malik said that the photo of Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan which went viral after being arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau was actually taken by KP Gosavi who is a private detective and who himself has fraud cases against him. The NCB on that very day issued a statement saying that the man has no connection with the agency but did not comment on who the person is.

"Some allegations levelled against the organisation are baseless and seem to have been with malice and probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB," the agency said in a statement issued after Nawab Malik's allegations.

NCB deputy DG Gyaneshwar Singh said the procedure of the agency has been and will continue to be unbiased and professionally, legally transparent.

"If they (NCP) want to go the court, they can go and seek justice. We will reply there. We have done everything as per law," the NCB said.

Though the agency did not mention the case against Nawab Malik's son-in-law, it referred to that by "probable prejudice that may have been harboured in retaliation against earlier legal action carried out by NCB".

Nawab Malik's son-in-law Sameer Shabbir Khan was arrested by the NCB in a drug-related case early this year and is now on bail. Apart from the Bollywood bigwigs who have been summoned to the NCB office for questioning, Nawab Malik's son-in-law was a big-ticket arrest made by the NCB in past one year.

Not only Gosavi; Nawab Malik alleged that there is another outsider involved in the case, who has a BJP link, he said. He said the person who was seen bringing Arbaaz Merchant to the NCB office in Manush Bhanushali, not an NCB officer. "According to the Bhanushali's Facebook, he is a BJP vice president and has pictures with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amir Shah, BJP chief JP Nadda and other senior leaders including those from Maharashtra such as Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar," Malik told reporters on Wednesday, reiterating that the arrest of SRK's son was aforgery. “For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan,” Nawab Malik said.