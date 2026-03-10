NCERT apologises for controversial judiciary chapter for Class 8, withdraws book

In a post on X, NCERT said that it regretted the inconvenience caused and appreciated the understanding of all stakeholders. "NCERT remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of accuracy, sensitivity, and responsibility in educational content."

In its apology, the NCERT said the entire book has been withdrawn and is unavailable. "The director and members of NCERT hereby tender an unconditional and unqualified apology for the said chapter 4."

The apology came a day ahead of the next hearing of the court on its suo motu case on the textbook. The court on February 26 ordered the immediate seizure of physical copies and takedown of digital versions of the textbook with a section on "corruption in the judiciary", and posted the matter for hearing on March 11.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on Tuesday tendered an "unconditional and unqualified apology" for the chapter on the judiciary in its now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science Part 2 textbook.

The NCERT released Part 2 of the textbook, containing a section on "judicial corruption," on February 23. It was withdrawn on January 24, hours after 32 copies were sold.

The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter on February 25. NCERT, in a statement that day, apologised for the "inappropriate content" in the chapter titled "The Role of the Judiciary in Our Society" and said it would be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.

On February 26, the court issued show-cause notices to the NCERT director and the school education department secretary, asking why criminal contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them. The court said it was "shocked" upon reading media reports about the February 2026 publication titled "Exploring Society: India and Beyond". It noted that the chapter, while discussing the "role of judiciary in our society", prominently referred to complaints against judges and suggested inaction, without adequately highlighting the judiciary's role in preserving constitutional morality, the basic structure doctrine, legal aid, and access to justice.

The court said on a prima facie examination, the content read with the director's administrative response defending it, indicated "a calculated move to undermine the institutional authority and demean the dignity of the judiciary".

It clarified that the proceedings were not meant to "stifle any legitimate critique". The court added that exposing students "in their formative years" to a "biased narrative" could engender permanent misconceptions.

The court cited the "serious consequences" and "everlasting impact on independence and autonomy of the judiciary". It said the conduct may fall within the definition of criminal contempt as it appeared to scandalise the institution and interfere with the administration of justice.

The court directed NCERT, in coordination with the Union and state education departments, to ensure that all physical and digital copies of the book are removed from public access immediately. It banned the production and distribution of the book, warning that any attempt to circulate it would amount to wilful breach of its order.