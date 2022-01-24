NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for Covid-19, says no cause for concern

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
In a post on Twitter, NCP chief Sharad Pawar urged those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for Covid-19 and also take necessary precautions.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar informed on Twitter on Monday, January 24, 2022 that he has tested positive for Covid-19.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He further wrote on Twitter that there is no cause for concern and that he is following the treatment as suggested by his doctor.

“I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions,” the veteran politician added.

A number of political leaders have been infected by the virus in its latest phase over the past few weeks. A day ago, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he will be undergoing isolation for a week as he had contracted the virus. He also requested his close contacts to get themselves tested and to isolate.

As many as 875 staff members of the Parliament House have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent weeks. With days to go for the Budget session that kicks off from January 31, a decision will be taken if both the Houses of Parliament will sit simultaneously or in different shifts.

On Saturday, it was reported that former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda tested positive for coronavirus. Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru said in a statement that he is clinically stable and is responding to treatment.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, and his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar have  also been hit by the viral disease recently.

Meanwhile, India's Covid-19 case count continued to see a spike for the fifth straight day on Saturday after as many as 306,064 infections were recorded, according to the Union health ministry's morning update. The death toll also saw a rise with 439 new fatalities, reaching a cumulative tally of 4,89,848.

