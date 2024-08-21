The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) is likely to write to the ministry of electronics and information technology, asking it to prescribe methods in the upcoming draft Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules to verify parents’ or guardians’ consent for the use of children’s data, the body’s chairperson said on Tuesday. NCPCR likely to seek clause for parents’ consent under data protection rules

“There is a need to start verification of children on platforms as given under the data protection act,” said NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo. “For verification online, KYC is the best mechanism used thus far,” he said, suggesting that this could be a method that the body recommends to MeitY.

This follows the child rights body’s meeting with executives from social media companies on August 13, where Kanoongo spoke about the need for ID-based verification via KYC procedures for children and compared banking with social media.

At least one executive said that such KYC procedures are used for financial transactions to which Kanoongo had said that platforms engage in “emotional transactions”, at least one person aware of the matter said.

Under Section 9 of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, entities that control data must obtain “verifiable consent” from parents or guardians before processing children’s data.

In a meeting with social media companies on July 18, senior MeitY officials had acknowledged the technical challenges of implementing verifiable parental consent, and said that the government does not intend to prescribe specific mechanisms for verifying parental consent, HT had reported on July 19.

On Monday, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that the government had resolved the issue around processing consent for children’s data and the details would be revealed when the draft rules are released for consultation which, he said, will happen within 30 days.