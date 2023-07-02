NCP's Ajit Pawar reaches Raj Bhavan, may join Shinde-Fadnavis government in Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai and later reached the Raj Bhavan along with other party leaders. The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the Leader of Opposition and wanted to work in the party organisation. NCP leader Ajit Pawar

Sources said the NCP is on the verge of a split as Ajit Pawar is likely to join the Shiv Sena-led Eknath Shinde and Bharatiya Janata Party government and take oath as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.

Pawar is likely to split the NCP with at least 30 MLAs and join the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and other party leaders, including Ajit Pawar, are present at the Maharashtra Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, ANI reported that NCP working president Supriya Sule, party leader Praful Patel and others had reached Ajit Pawar's residence for the meeting.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meeting, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra assembly, can call a meeting of legislators, news agency PTI reported.

Bhujbal was among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

The agenda of the meeting was not known. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

'On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed,'' he said. The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

